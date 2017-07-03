Moss is First Team All-State in Class A softball

|Moss
Moss, who recently graduated after a stellar five-year sports career, was an integral part of the Lady Rockets’ record-breaking spring softball season. She hit six home runs and batted .526 as the girls finished the season with a 27-8 record, by far the program’s best finish.
Moss was a stopper on the mound, throwing 86 percent of her team’s innings and striking out 277 batters in 177 innings. Her ERA was .591.
Moss has signed to play collegiate softball and basketball at Brescia University in Owensboro. She is Crittenden County’s all-time leading scorer in basketball and as a senior led the basketball team to its best season ever.
Moss and Owensboro Catholic’s Alexa Foster were the only two representatives from western Kentucky named to the All State First Team in Class A.