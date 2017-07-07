Young woman missing from Marion

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance is finding a Marion woman who has been missing since May.
Marion Asst. Police Chief Bobby West says Megan M. Thompson, 21, of N. Weldon Street was last seen in Marion on May 16 and the last contact her family has had with her was May 18.
Investigators believe she may have gone to Louisville where she was supposed to meet a man from Trigg County.
Thompson is described as a white female, 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She has a tattoo of a star on her lower abdomen and has a pierced tongue.
She was last residing with her mother and was free on bond pending a felony drug charge in Christian County. Police say that Thompson was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor as part of her bond agreement, but allergy removed it before leaving the area in May.
Police say Thompson’s cell phone has been silent since her disappearance.
If anyone has information that could assist authorities in finding Thompson, call Marion Police Department at (270) 965-3500.