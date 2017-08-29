Area hospitals talking of combined services

Hospitals in Marion and Salem have begun talks that could eventually lead to formal collaboration.
Crittenden Health Systems (CHS) and Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services (LHHS) issued a joint statement earlier this month, confirming their plans to further explore the idea.
Directors at each facility have for few years talked in general terms about the potential and need for more cooperation. Over the past few weeks, those discussions have become more formalized and hospital leaders have brought in legal and financial experts to further the talks.
“While this is very preliminary, we are excited about the prospect of opening joint discussions with the hope of strengthening both organizations to better serve their communities,” said Charlie Hunt, board chairman at CHS.
Small rural hospitals are struggling across the nation with lower volumes, less reimbursement and need for additional revenue to keep up with ongoing regulatory requirements and capital
needs. Leaders in Marion are not surprised that there is a movement to seek greater cooperation between the two health care entities that lie about 10 miles apart.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom applauds the development.
“I think it is the prudent thing to do for both communities given the current state of health care,” Newcom said.
The county judge said the two hospitals have had a great deal of dialogue in the past, but that the “timing may be the best it has ever been for these discussions.”
In its joint news release this week, the groups said, “Crittenden Health System and Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services, both charitable hospital organizations, have begun exploring opportunities for collaboration. Within the last week, the board of directors of each organization has approved engaging in high-level discussions with the other, and has appointed an ad hoc committee to carry those discussions forward.”
“With all of the uncertainties in Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, we believe that it’s only prudent for these two small rural hospitals to be talking to each other,” said Barry Chittenden, board chairman for LHHS.
The prepared statement said both hospitals share a common mission, that of providing quality health care to the citizens of their communities.