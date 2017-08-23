YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Cattle rustling incident under investigation
Sunday night at about 10:30pm, someone allegedly stole nine head of cattle from Riley Livestock (formerly Kentuckiana) on the northern edge of town on U.S. 60 East. The stolen cows average about 480 pounds apiece and are valued at about $6,500.
Crittenden County Sheriff's Department has reviewed video from downtown Marion and they believe the vehicle and trailer involved in alleged theft traveled along Main Street en route to the livestock facility. A white flatbed Dodge truck pulling a livestock trailer was caught on videotape and authorities want to talk to the person driving the vehicle.
If you have seen this vehicle or know anything about the alleged crime, call the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department at (270) 965-3400 or central dispatching at (270) 965-3500.