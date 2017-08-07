City flushing water system this week

Some Marion water customers may notice some abnormalities from the tap this week, but it is routine according to Utilities Director Brian Thomas.
Thomas said city utility workers are systematically flushing water lines this week across the whole system. Work should begin each day 9 p.m. and conclude in the early morning hours. A slight discoloration of the water or air in the lines might be noticed.
The City of Marion periodically flushes its hydrants to maintain the quality of water. Water main flushing can result in discolored water. These conditions are not harmful and should not last very long. Briefly running the cold water tap may help to clear discolored water.