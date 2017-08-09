County maintenance work closing roads

Crittenden County's road department will be reopening Seven Springs Road in the southern part of the county after it was closed a few days for repairs.
Red Road will be closed Thursday at the intersection of Seven Springs Road and proceeding one-half mile north. Red Road should be re-opened Tuesday.
Crews will then move to Piney School Road on Aug. 17 and it will be closed for approximately one week. Work at Piney School Road will be at the intersection of SR 506. There will be two cross drains replaced that have failed and causing the road to collapse.