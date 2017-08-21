Eclipse brings crowd to Marion, Ky.

Dozens of aircraft brought people to Marion-Crittenden County Airport for Monday’s total eclipse and others motored in from all around the country and across the globe. More than 40 aircraft were in and out of the airport on Monday. Visitors included a photographer who shoots for National Geographic and other magazines. Hundreds of people filled Marion-Crittenden County Park and others found interesting places to watch the solar event. See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for their stories.
