Emergency management activated for eclipse

Kentucky Emergency Management (KyEM) will activate the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Frankfort and a Regional Response Coordination Center (RRCC) in Hopkinsville in support of the upcoming 2017 Solar Eclipse which will occur on Monday.
The SEOC, in conjunction with the RRCC, will activate on Saturday at 8 a.m. to coordinate local, state, federal and private sector partner operations during the much-anticipated global event. The Eclipse is scheduled to cross 14 states in the U.S., with ground zero running from near Carbondale, Ill., to Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville will experience a total solar eclipse lasting up to 2 minutes and 40 seconds, one of the longest periods in the U.S.
The RRCC will be staffed with local, state, federal and private sector partners who will track status reports from all critical infrastructure sectors in the region. Should the need arise, the RRCC will be ready to assist with resource requests within the 21 county event area.
“This event is a premier opportunity for Kentucky and our many local first responder groups to showcase the most exciting two-minutes, forty-seconds in astronomy, welcoming visitors to a safe and enjoyable environment," said Michael E. Dossett, Director of KyEM. "Hundreds of thousands of people will visit our great Commonwealth seeking the viewing opportunity of a lifetime. It is our mission in preparedness to ensure their safety and provide support to our local communities in making that happen.”