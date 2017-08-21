YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, August 21, 2017
Piney Fork School Road closing for work
Crittenden County road department crews will be repairing base failures on Piney Fork School Road starting Tuesday or Wednesday this week.
The road will be closed to through traffic during the project. It is expected to take about two weeks.
8/21/2017 07:02:00 AM
