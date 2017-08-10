School board sets tax election date

Crittenden County Board of Education has set the date for a referendum on a 5.9-cent school tax increase. The countywide special election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12. The board set the date at a special meeting this evening.
Anyone hoping to weigh in at the ballot box, though, will have to finalize their registration by the close of business tomorrow. Registering to vote or updating registration must be done by 4 p.m. Friday at County Clerk Carolyn Byford's courthouse office or through the state's online portal. Those websites are:
Anyone who has moved since they last voted must update their registration to be eligible to vote next month. By statute, voter rolls must close new fewer than 30 days prior to an election.
