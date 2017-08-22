YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
School release delayed 15m today
Due to inclement weather, Crittenden County Schools will be letting out 15 minutes later than normal.
School officials believe the storm will have passed through the area by then.
8/22/2017 02:41:00 PM
