Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Sen. Paul to visit Marion Thursday
Crittenden County is one of the stops of a fly-around by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul Thursday. He will be arriving at 2 p.m., at Marion-Crittenden County Airport, where he will discuss issues of local concern with Crittenden County officials.
8/08/2017 04:12:00 PM
