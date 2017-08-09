YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Shopko building sells at auction
The 36,047-square-foot building sold for a high bid of $274,000. With a 10-percent buyer's premium required by the selling agent, the buyer will pay $301,400 for the structure and 3.7 acres.
Local real estate agent Darrin Tabor of Homestead Realty brokered the purchase. He said the buyer will disclose future plans for the building once the real estate deal is closed. A Sept. 13 closing deadline was advertised as part of the auction, which was conducted by Don Erler Real Estate & Auction of Louisville and Amcbid.com.
There were a total of 36 bids cast for the property during the online auction that ended today at 12:44pm.
Coincidentally, Tabor also brokered the deal when Shopko/Pamida first purchased the property from individual landowners almost 20 years ago.