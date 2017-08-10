Test results: CCMS mold negligible

The results from an air quality test at Crittenden County Middle School are good news for students and the school district.
According to results from Air Source Technology testing at the school on July 31, the mold detected inside the school was a tiny fraction of that detected outside the building both before and after interior readings. That means, said Superintendent Vince Clark, the school is safe for the start of school next week.
The testing was prompted after a complaint from a parent who said they detected the smell of mold while picking up their child's schedule. The results showed typical amounts of mold spores found inside school buildings during the summer.
Find more on this story in next week's issue of The Crittenden Press.