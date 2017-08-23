YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
This week's newspaper on stands
Future plans for the former Shopko building, a stolen traffic sign amnesty program, city council and fiscal court news and eclipse photos and followup are among the informative and entertaining features you will find in this week's newspaper.
To get news from Marion and Crittenden County that you will not find on social media, grab a copy of this week's printed edition of The Press, your hometown newspaper since 1879.