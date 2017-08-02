YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Vehicle fire threatens Marion home
Marion firefighters were quick to respond to a burning automobile that was parked near a residence on East Carlisle Street Wednesday morning.
The blaze was quickly extinguished when firemen arrived, eliminating the threat the nearby home.
8/02/2017 09:59:00 AM
