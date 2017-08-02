What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Just two weeks before school starts, Marion City Council is closing Country Club Drive to through traffic at the site of a major repair of failing pavement. After that, though, the street will remain closed indefinitely at its junction with Chapel Hill Road, raising concerns with public safety and school officials. At a special meeting Monday, the six-person council voted unanimously to declare fixing a failing area of the crumbling city street an emergency...
For the rest of the story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Tax petition awaits certification; ‘equivalent nickel’ now 5.9 cents
- ABOUT TOWN: CCEDC facing difficult decisions
- DNA match leads to arrest in 2016 McDonald’s robbery
- Barnes crowned Miss Crittenden County; Lions fair concludes Saturday
- IN PICTURES: Winners of Sunday's fair pageants at Fohs Hall
- EDITORIAL: Great American Eclipse great day to be in school
- WRITE NOW: Intern eclipses expectations
- Eclipse shadow growing nearer
- Holliman receives send-off for recent KSP retirement
- New commander at Post 2 named
- CCHS Mission Launch divided into 2 groups
- Public library getting new roof
- Library soon tobacco-free on facility grounds as well
- Magistrates decline only bid for mineral museum work
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Baity sees better season coming for UK
- SPORTS: Local cowgirls kick up
- SPORTS: Rockets tee it up with early action
- SPORTS: Softball, baseball awards presented at ceremony
- heels at World event
- Leadership breakfast slated for Tuesday
- Ballard man seriously hurt in bike crash
- Fredonia hosts parade, festival Aug. 11-12
- Final classes offered for participation in Community Christmas