Wednesday, August 2, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

A car drives into the opposite lane Monday to avoid the crumbling pavement on Country Club
Drive. Marion City Council will close the street at this location Friday to make repairs. But
the council plans to keep the road closed indefinitely to through traffic following the repairs.

Just two weeks before school starts, Marion City Council is closing Country Club Drive to through traffic at the site of a major repair of failing pavement. After that, though, the street will remain closed indefinitely at its junction with Chapel Hill Road, raising concerns with public safety and school officials. At a special meeting Monday, the six-person council voted unanimously to declare fixing a failing area of the crumbling city street an emergency...

For the rest of the story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Tax petition awaits certification; ‘equivalent nickel’ now 5.9 cents
  • ABOUT TOWN: CCEDC facing difficult decisions
  • DNA match leads to arrest in 2016 McDonald’s robbery
  • Barnes crowned Miss Crittenden County; Lions fair concludes Saturday
  • IN PICTURES: Winners of Sunday's fair pageants at Fohs Hall
  • EDITORIAL: Great American Eclipse great day to be in school
  • WRITE NOW: Intern eclipses expectations
  • Eclipse shadow growing nearer
  • Holliman receives send-off for recent KSP retirement
  • New commander at Post 2 named
  • CCHS Mission Launch divided into 2 groups
  • Public library getting new roof
  • Library soon tobacco-free on facility grounds as well
  • Magistrates decline only bid for mineral museum work
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Baity sees better season coming for UK
  • SPORTS: Local cowgirls kick up
  • SPORTS: Rockets tee it up with early action
  • SPORTS: Softball, baseball awards presented at ceremony
  • heels at World event
  • Leadership breakfast slated for Tuesday
  • Ballard man seriously hurt in bike crash
  • Fredonia hosts parade, festival Aug. 11-12
  • Final classes offered for participation in Community Christmas
