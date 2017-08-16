What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Help sought to find missing Marion man UPDATE : Richardson has been located in Cedar Hill, Tenn., about 20 miles east of Clarksville. Although he'd been involved in an auto...

Crittenden canceling school Monday Crittenden County School District is canceling classes on Monday due to concerns the administration has with potential issues surrounding ...

Shopko building sells at auction The 17-year-old former Shopko building on Sturgis Road sold today through an internet-based absolute auction. The buyer's name has not...

Country Club Drive reopens The City of Marion has completed its repair work on Country Club Drive and it is reopened and ready for tomorrow's school traffic.