Wednesday, August 30, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Congressman James Comer visited Marion Tuesday for a town hall meeting.

Great live music, a welcoming atmosphere and gathering of both locals and visitors is what one can expect next month at the Tradewater Music Festival. The first-ever event will take place Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 on the banks of the Tradewater River on the Crittenden-Webster County line. It is expected to draw music lovers from a 10-county area of western Kentucky and beyond.

For more on this story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Balloting opens for school tax
  • Comer addresses concerns at town hall visit
  • New bank moving toward local branch
  • Harvey remnants could cause local flooding
  • Man with local ties part of Trump trade team
  • Sheriff seeks leads in cattle theft case
  • Church collecting for Texas flood relief
  • PASTOR'S PEN: More than just memorials at stake
  • GUEST OPINION: Slow mail has cost for everyone
  • 10-part ‘The Vietnam War’ premieres Sept. 17 on KET
  • Clothes Closet offers students new clothes without stigma
  • Williams presented top agent hardware
  • Master Cattleman’s classes starting soon
  • Chamber hosting Farm to Table Dinner
  • Optometrist collecting used eclipse glasses
  • Jobless rate, workforce both up
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: County’s Fishtrap community lost to history
  • All public offices closed for Labor Day
  • Mott City landmark is no more
  • Coupons aim to help control pet numbers
  • SPORTS: Rockets’ home opener brings in Trigg
  • SPORTS: White wins Sycamore Hills
  • SPORTS: Fall sports roundup
  • SPORTS: Annual football rivalry game brings out support, awareness for Barnes’ disease
  • OUTDOORS: WMA ready for doves
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Bromley: 7 wins a must for Stoops, ‘Cats
  • Ky. moving to exclusive electronic CDL method
  • FRSYC coordinator native of Crittenden
