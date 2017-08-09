What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|Work to repair Country Club Drive in Marion continues.
Only a week after a controversial move to dead-end a critical city street, Marion City Council reversed course. On Tuesday, council members voted 4-2 to keep Country Club Drive a through street once repairs are completed at section where the pavement is failing. For more than an hour, councilmen Darrin Tabor and Donnie Arflack led a spirited debate to keep the street closed...
- Petition to recall school tax OK’d
- Glenn’s on Main gets new, local ownership
- With eclipse just days away, prep key to enjoying
- Eclipse, Kelly ‘Little Green Men’ incident have local connection
- Airport expecting eclipse influx
- Second person charged in 2016 McDonald’s burglary
- MY 2¢ WORTH: Foresight immeasurable gift
- SUPER NEWS: School year great time to #bethedifference
- JUDGE'S JOURNAL: County website will help offer transparency, information
- IN PICTURES: Scenes from the county fair
- Crittenden County Fair 4-H Winners
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Willis teaching hoops to his ancestral roots
- SPORTS: Golfers clip Livingston to gear up for All A Classic
- SPORTS: Yancy etches name in KHSAA baseball recordbook
- Originally a public restroom for women, Woman’s Club marking its 97th year
- DEFEW'S VIEWS: Worm’s life cycle affects catalpa tree
- Crider attends WKU academic camp
- Students at middle, high schools to get early starts
- Ky. organ donor program 25 years old
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Blackford Camp Meetings stirred soul, community
- Road sign theft continues to grow