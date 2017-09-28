Thursday, September 28, 2017

Accident victim, Easley, dies

Larry Easley, 78, the Tolu man injured in an automobile accident early this week has died.

Easley was hurt Monday in a single-vehicle crash near Crayne. He was extricated from his pickup truck and taken to an area hospital.

He passed away Wednesday. Boyd Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Salem is in charge of arrangements. 
