Thursday, September 28, 2017
Accident victim, Easley, dies
Larry Easley, 78, the Tolu man injured in an automobile accident early this week has died.
Easley was hurt Monday in a single-vehicle crash near Crayne. He was extricated from his pickup truck and taken to an area hospital.
He passed away Wednesday. Boyd Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Salem is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/28/2017 08:11:00 AM
