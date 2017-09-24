YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, September 24, 2017
Alumni Golf Tournament for 5th District
The project was created by Livingston golf coach Stephen Maddux.
It will include players from Livingston, Crittenden, Caldwell, and Lyon counties. Players must have graduated from one of those schools. Cost is $25 for green fee, cart and lunch.
High school golf teams from each participating county will share a percentage of the proceeds. The format will be medal play with the best six scores from each team counting toward county total. Men or women may participate and there will be trophies for winners.
It will begin with a 9 a.m., shotgun start. Call Deer Lakes pro shop to enter, (270) 988-4653