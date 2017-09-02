YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, September 2, 2017
Archery deer season opens today
Hunters get their first chance at whitetail deer this morning with the start of the archery hunting season.
The archery season is among the longest hunting opportunities in the state with bowhunters being able to take either sex animals from now until Jan. 15.
The fall turkey archery season runs for the same period as deer hunting with a bow.
