Archery deer season opens today

Burna American Legion is collecting donated items for a yard sale to be held Oct. 5-7. Anyone needing to have items picked up may contact Terry Black at (270) 988-2865, Pat Peck at (270) 988-2278, Mary Black at (270) 988-3486 or Faye Gibson at (270) 988-2127. All proceeds will go toward upkeep of monument.





The National Guard Armory will be having its annual reunion Sept. 9. All former and current members are welcome. For more information contact Rick Nelson (270) 704-5140 or Roger Lubben (270) 625-8867.





The Crittenden County Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Crittenden County Ed-Tech Center. Please call or come by our office for reservations by Wednesday, August 30. Telephone (270) 965-4624.





In celebration of its 40-year reunion, Crittenden County High School Class of 1977 is organizing a multi-class reunion for the classes of 1975-1980 beginning at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 16 at Fohs Hall. Cost is $20 per person payable at the door, which includes finger foods, soft drinks and music. Please RSVP for planning purposes by calling Phyllis O’Neal at (270) 556-3813 or Teena York at (270) 965-2749 by Sept. 5 or by posting on the Class of ‘77 Facebook page or the Multi-Class Reunion of ‘76, ‘77, ‘78, ‘79 and ‘80 Facebook page.





The CCHS Class of 1964 will have a reunion picnic on Saturday, September 9 at Riverview Park (Dam 50) beginning at 1:00PM. A BAR BQ dinner will be served at 5:00PM. The cost is $40 per couple or $20 per single. RSVP along with remittance no later than September 1 to Fred Brown, 351 Briarwood Drive, Marion, KY 42064. Please contact Minnie Brown at 270-704-2132 (minnielou45@att.net) or Sandra Belt at 270-704-1122 should you have additional questions.





The 61-year class reunion of the CCHS class of 1956 has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Marion Cumberland Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 224 W. Bellville St.





Pilot Knob Cemetery is desperately seeking donations to help keep the cemetery mowed this summer. For more information, call Reta Riley at (270) 704-2140.



