Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Area deaths
Harry Charles Black, 75, of Marion
died Monday. Myers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Floya Marie Elam, 79, of Marion, formerly of Hardin County, Ill., died Monday.
Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
