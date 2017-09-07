YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Clerk open Saturday for absentee voting
Crittenden County Clerk's office will be open 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to accommodate voters who will be out of the county on Election Day next Tuesday. No other business can be processed that day.
Monday is the last day to vote absentee.
Crittenden Press Online
9/07/2017 10:46:00 AM
