Coach proud of All A golf performances

|Peyton Purvis
Purvis shot the same score in the regional tournament in August to earn his first ever berth in the small-school state tournament.
Lady Rocket sophomore golfer Lauren Gilchrist, playing in her third All A Classic State Tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course near Somerset, shot an 89 on Saturday to finish 16th among individual qualifiers.
CCHS golf coach Vicki Hatfield was proud of the performances.
“Lauren probably didn’t shoot as well as she wanted to, but she hung in there and showed some maturity,” Hatfield said.
As for Purvis, this is his first year on the high school golf team and he’s shown his own maturity on the links.
“I am super excited and proud of him,” Hardin said. “This was his first time and he played very well.”
Although this is his first year on the Rocket squad, he’s a veteran of summer league competitive golf tournaments.
|Lauren Gilchrist
Livingston Central, the regional champion team, shot a 355. The team was led by junior Cameron Head and sophomore Darit Barnes, who each carded an 84. T-Roy Ringstaff shot 90, Zach Fleet 97 and Aaron Denfip 98.
For the Lady Cardinals, Carsyn Jones, a sophomore, shot her personal best round, a 94, at the girls’ state tournament.