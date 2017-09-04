YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Monday, September 4, 2017
Deadline for homecoming parade entries
Deadline for entries in the annual football homecoming parade is
Tuesday, Sept. 19
.
The theme is Rockets Got Game. Floats or entires may depict any type of game, including sports, board games, video games or others.
To enter, contact Glenna Rich at (270) 965-2248.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/04/2017 05:27:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home