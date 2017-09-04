Farm to Table Dinner is Saturday

The event is scheduled for Saturday. It will kick off with fellowship and finger foods at 6:30 p.m., at the Market on Main.
Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., on the shady, green area next to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church on West Bellville Street.
Tickets are limited to 50 seats and cost is $50 a ticket.
All food presented as part of the meal and appetizers will have been grown, raised or purchased in Crittenden County.
For more information on this event, contact Chamber Executive Director Susan Alexander at (270) 965-5015. Tickets are also available at Marion Welcome Center and Bowtanicals.
The Chamber’s fall schedule will continue to be busy through the holidays. The group’s annual Pumpkin Fest is Oct. 7, there will be another Picture in the Park on Oct. 21, a Shop Small promotional on Nov. 25 and the Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 2 with some big new plans.
The Chamber meets regularly at 8 a.m., the first Thursday of each month at the Welcome Center at Marion Commons.