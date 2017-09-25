YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, September 25, 2017
Injury accident on US 641 near Crayne
Local emergency personnel are working a single-vehicle accident just north of Crayne on US 641.
Rescue Squad and other agencies are on the scene where a pickup has crashed.
Crittenden Press Online
9/25/2017 09:56:00 AM
