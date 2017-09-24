Local man hurt in single-vehicle crash

A Crittenden County man was injured in a single-vehicle accident today on Nunn Switch Road. Kentucky State Police investigated crash at approximately 1:12 p.m., 11 miles east of Marion.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Terry Brantley, 71, of Marion was traveling south his vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and hit a culvert at the intersection of Nunn Switch Road and Guy Thurmond Road. Brantley was belted, but still sustained injuries in the collision. He was transported to the Crittenden Hospital by the Crittenden County EMS.
Trooper Ben Sawyers is investigating the collision and was assisted at the scene by the Crittenden County EMS, Mattoon Volunteer Fire Department and the Crittenden County Sheriff Department.