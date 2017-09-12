New school on ballot today

Voters across Crittenden County are going to the polls today to approve or reject an “equivalent nickel” school tax for construction. The ballot question reads as follows:
Are you for or against the Crittenden County Board of Education’s levy of an equivalent tax rate of five (0.05) cents on each one hundred dollars ($100.00) valuation of real and personal tangible property to raise funds that would be dedicated strictly to major renovation of existing school facilities, new construction and debt service?
Voters will be asked if they are “For” or “Against” the tax. A simple majority wins.
POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 6 am to 6 pm TODAY