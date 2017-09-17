YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, September 17, 2017
No classes Monday in Crittenden County
There will be no school Monday in Crittenden County.
Monday is a Teacher Planning and Professional Development Day.
Additionally, there are no classes for students Oct. 16 or Nov. 27 for Teacher Professsional Development Days
