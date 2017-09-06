Wednesday, September 6, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

If a new high school gets built in Crittenden County, school officials want the voters to know that a relocated football field and stadium is not part of the equation. That’s the message supporters of a 5.9-cent school tax increase are now hoping to make clear just days ahead of Tuesday’s referendum. Friday, at the first of what Superintendent of Schools Vince Clark is calling “nickel rallies,” he told the handful of people who had gathered that the overall $8 million school...

For the rest of the story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Tax burden up for 2017, down from 2015
  • Figure your tax burden
  • MCC offering free ACT preparations
  • Park board hosting organizational meet
  • Guns stolen from Fords Ferry area
  • Entry cutoff near for homecoming parade
  • Farm to Table kicks off fall Chamber slate
  • What’s bugging you?: Officials: Now big time for ticks, chiggers
  • BENCHMARKS: History’s myths muddy waters
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Marion’s 1st telephone service 15 years in making
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: UK performance director demands results
  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Writers for school tax
  • Changes coming for plates, licenses in Ky.
  • SPORTS: Rockets misfire against Trigg; prepping for Tigers
  • SPORTS: Fall sports roundup
  • Rogers honored as outstanding judge
Posted by at