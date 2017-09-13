Wednesday, September 13, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

The community – or the small percentage who voted – is not ready to foot the bill for a new school in Crittenden County at this time. On Tuesday, voters from across the county soundly defeated a measure that would have increased the school property tax rate by almost 6 cents to build a new high school and take the 68-year-old middle school out of circulation. The ballot measure lost 1,485 votes to 649.

  • CHS will soon be looking for new CEO
  • Pricetag for Ky. license to hunt, fish could increase
  • County offers free dumping to residents Oct. 20-21
  • Press adds writer to staff
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: Campaign funds should be public
  • Faith-based pregnancy clinic open house Sept. 24
  • U.S. court upholds right to public meeting prayer
  • ACA plans awaiting big premium jump
  • Ky. resources for jobless enhanced
  • Carrsville Fall Fling slated for Oct. 21
  • County recycling trailer schedule sees tweak
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: 1928 series in newspaper features local senior citizens
  • Livingston Hospital Foundation honoring breast cancer survivors
  • Kentucky soybeans still on track for record production
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Curry camp will be back in Kentucky
  • SPORTS: Rockets’ early lead quicklydiced by Tigers’ athleticism
  • SPORTS: Coach proud of Purvis, Gilchrist in State A Classic
  • SPORTS: Fall sports roundup
  • Faughn poetry recital Sept. 19
  • Dunn chosen to serve as Chamber treasurer
  • Pumpkin Fest set for Oct. 7
