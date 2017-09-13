What's news this week in Crittenden County...

For the complete story on the special election and the following headlines, grab a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- CHS will soon be looking for new CEO
- Pricetag for Ky. license to hunt, fish could increase
- County offers free dumping to residents Oct. 20-21
- Press adds writer to staff
- MY 2¢ WORTH: Campaign funds should be public
- Faith-based pregnancy clinic open house Sept. 24
- U.S. court upholds right to public meeting prayer
- ACA plans awaiting big premium jump
- Ky. resources for jobless enhanced
- Carrsville Fall Fling slated for Oct. 21
- County recycling trailer schedule sees tweak
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: 1928 series in newspaper features local senior citizens
- Livingston Hospital Foundation honoring breast cancer survivors
- Kentucky soybeans still on track for record production
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Curry camp will be back in Kentucky
- SPORTS: Rockets’ early lead quicklydiced by Tigers’ athleticism
- SPORTS: Coach proud of Purvis, Gilchrist in State A Classic
- SPORTS: Fall sports roundup
- Faughn poetry recital Sept. 19
- Dunn chosen to serve as Chamber treasurer
- Pumpkin Fest set for Oct. 7