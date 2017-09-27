What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Distinguished Alumni honored
The exemplary life’s work of this year’s Crittenden County Distinguished Alumni involves careers in justice and the performing arts. This year’s inductees Judge Alan C. Stout and William O. Winstead exemplify the very best of ambition, drive and hard work. Both will be recognized during this week’s homecoming festivities.

  • DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI: Winstead earns esteem through career in music
  • DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI: Stout’s ascent to federal bench began in Marion
  • Alumni induction moved to fall
  • Magistrate Underdown, 74, dies
  • City opens up for Country Club Drive solutions
  • Arflack nominated by Trump for U.S. Marshal
  • CHS walk-in clinic opens next week
  • County tax bills to have new look
  • County hears jail plan for ankle monitoring
  • Celebrate Recovery expanding to teens
  • Local sign amnesty program ends soon
  • OPINION: Pension misconceptions need clearing
  • OPINION: Legacy of Kentucky budget cuts hit home
  • OPINION: Brown: CCHS off to best start in tenure
  • Forest fire hazard season starts Oct. 1
  • Flu shots available at health centers
  • Peoples Bank breaks ground for Glasgow site
  • Emmaus celebrates 150 years
  • Playground discovery leads to bird lesson
  • SPORTS: Rockets 2-3 after loss at Union; this week’s foe winless in 2017
  • SPORTS: Sophomore Gilchrist heads to state tourney
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Gators take bite out of hopes; UK drops 31st straight to UF
  • Local men hurt in separate crashes
  • Chamber gearing up for Pumpkin Festival
  • Highway 60 Yard Sale starts Oct. 5; registrations sought
  • Wilson running for Livingston County Attorney
  • Atmos rated tops in South
