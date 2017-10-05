Community Christmas registration today, tomorrow

The Marion Tourism Commission meeting for tonight (Oct. 5) has been cancelled and will rescheduled for a later date.







Former employees of Moore Business Forms and their guest will meet at 1 p.m., Oct. 14 at the Majestic House in Princeton for their second reunion this year. If you need transportation, call (270) 988-3549, (270) 965-3484 or (270) 969-0095.





Extension Homemakers are currently selling raffle tickets for a beautiful quilt made by local quilter Mary LeFan. Tickets are $1.00 each and can be purchased at the Extension Office or from any of the local Extension Homemakers. The quilt drawing will be held on Saturday, October 21st at the Shoppe Next Door/ Christmas in Marion Arts & Crafts show.

CHURCH

Barnett Chapel Church will host a fish fry at 5 p.m., Oct. 14. Pastor and congregation invite all. There is no charge for the meal.

Sturgis General Baptist Church will host Revival Oct. 18-20 with services at 7 p.m., nightly. The evangelist will be Rev. Jeff Owens from Stonefort, Ill.



