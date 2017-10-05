YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Community Christmas registration today, tomorrow
Community Christmas sign-up for eligible Crittenden County residents is today and Friday.
Individuals wishing to apply for the holiday assistance should stop by the Crittenden County Extension Service Annex on U.S. 60 East between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
