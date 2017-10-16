Irma and Ditney road work

Asphalt paving along sections of Ky. 723 (Irma Road) and Ky. 838 (Ditney Road) in the Salem and Lola areas of Livingston County has started today.
Paving on Irma Road runs from the US 60 in Salem extending northward to the Livingston-Crittenden County line, a distance of 1.73 miles.
Paving along Ditney Road runs from the Ky. 133 in Lola extending eastward to the Livingston-Crittenden County Line, a distance of 1.55 miles.
The work on Irma Road will be first.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $425,492 highway improvement project. Weather permitting, all work at these two locations should be completed in 3 to 4 working days.