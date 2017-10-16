Irma and Ditney road work

Carrsville Fall Fling, a fundraiser for the community association, will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Carrsville Community Center. There will be a new look with acoustical improvements inside the building. The meal will be soup and chilli.





October activities for Crittenden County Health and Rehab include:

•Oct. 19 discussion of healthy eating habits presented by Sue Parrent, Extension office.

•Oct. 20 wear pink for breast cancer awareness.

•Oct. 30 annual fall festival, candy for Trick-or-Treaters after 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Candy Yates at (270) 965-2218.





CHURCH EVENTS

Sturgis General Baptist Church will host Revival Oct. 18-20 with services at 7 p.m., nightly. The evangelist will be Rev. Jeff Owens from Stonefort, Ill.

Tyner’s Chapel Church on State Route 855 North will host Revival Services at 7 p.m., Oct. 27 and 28 and at 11 a.m., on Oct. 29. The pastor is Charles Tabor and there will be special guest preaching at each service.

Marion Second Baptist Church on East Depot Street is hosting Revival Services Oct. 22-25. There will be special music during the services and Bro. Joe Baker of Sullivan Baptist Church will be the evangelist. The Sunday service is at 11 a.m., and nightly services each weekday are at 7 p.m. Chris Lowery is the pastor.

Revival Services will be held Oct. 22-25 at Piney Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church on State Route 506. Services begin at 7 p.m., nightly. Guest speaker is Billy Parrish and song leader will be Billy Joe Rushing. There will be special music nightly. The pastor is Junior Martin.

St. William Catholic Church will have its fall yard sale from noon until 4 p.m., on Oct. 18 and from 9 a.m., until 4 p.m., on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. The sale will be at the church on South Main Street in Marion.



