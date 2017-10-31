KSP confirms accident details, identifies victims

|Makaela Franklin worked
at McDonald's in Marion
and has a young son,
according to friends and
social media.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that Kaysie Yaw, 35, of Burna, was operating her 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, also occupied by two juveniles, ages 10 and 15, westbound on US 60 West when she attempted to pass a 2004 Ford F150 operated by Kelly Quertermous, 55, of Salem.
However, there was oncoming traffic and Yaw swerved in attempt to miss an oncoming vehicle, causing Quertermous to slam on his brakes and jackknife his Ford truck that was pulling a trailer.
Yaw collided head on with a 2001 Chrysler 300 traveling eastbound, operated by Makaela Franklin, 27, of Marion.
Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene by Crittenden County Coroner Brad Gilbert.
Yaw was transported by Air Evac to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Ind., where she was last reported in stable condition. Both juveniles in her vehicle were transported by ambulance to Livingston Hospital in Salem where they were later released.
Kelly Quertermous did not sustain any injuries from the collision.
Yaw, both juveniles, and Quertermous were all wearing seat belts. Franklin was not wearing a seat belt.
Trooper Jacob Stephens is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Trooper Daniel Holland, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, Crittenden County EMS, Crittenden County Fire and Rescue and Air Evac.