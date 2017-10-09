Ky. 1917 closed Thursday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of Ky. 1917 in eastern Crittenden County on Thursday.
Ky. 1917 will be closed at mile-point 0.15 to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This is along Ky. 1917 between Wolf Creek Road and the end of state maintenance at the Providence Road intersection.
This closure along Ky. 1917 is expected to be in place between approximately 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thee will be no marked detour. This work is scheduled on a weather permitting basis.