Thursday, October 19, 2017
Ky. 506 shut temporariliy
We have a report of utility lines down along Ky. 506 in Crittenden County. Ky. 506 is blocked near the 6.5 mile point. This is near the Country View Drive intersection.
AT&T has been contacted, and a repair crew is on the way.
Crittenden Press Online
10/19/2017 04:35:00 PM
