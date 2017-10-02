Local couple honored with Sophia Award

Diocese honors WoodallsDenny and Lynann Woodall of Marion were recently presented the Sophia Award by Bishop Medley at St. Stephen's Cathedral in Owensboro. The award, named after St. Sophia, the mother of Faith, Hope and Charity, was created by the Diocese of Owensboro to recognize those who "embrace and live a life of stewardship, giving of their time and talent." Recipients must be 65 years of age and are nominated based on past outstanding contributions to their Catholic Parish. The winners are those who receive the most nominations. This was the first year both Woodalls were eligible.