Main Street Free Will Church razed

|The church was torn down recently.
The former home of Main Street Free Will Baptist Church has been razed.
Once home to a thriving local African-American congregation, the church had not been active in about 10 years, said former pastor Bob Hill.
“We had only one member left in Marion,” Hill explained.
The others had either passed away or moved, he said.
When services ceased at the clapboard structure on South Main Street, the building began to fall into ill repair. The City of Marion condemned it a few months ago and a local contractor, who owns nearby property, secured the deed through a legal process.
The building was “falling down,” said the former pastor who served the church for 35 years. The contractor removed anything that was salvageable inside and tore it down.
Some of the pews from the church were salvaged by local Methodist minister Rev. David Combs and donated to the Micah Mission Center in Hopkinsville.