New pavement coming to 4 roads

The agreement for flex funds from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet totaling $197,890 will pave:
- Lewis Croft Road: 1 mile. This will finish paving the entire road from previous work.
- Brown School Road: 1.1 miles. This will finish paving on the road from previous work.
- Polk Drive and Dry Branch Roads: Less than 0.75 miles combined.
- Providence Road: 1.2 miles from the intersection with Ky. 1917 to where the last section of new asphalt was laid.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom expects the work to be done this fall, weather permitting.