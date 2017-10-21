Saturday, October 21, 2017

New pavement coming to 4 roads

Crittenden County magistrates recently approved accepting almost $200,000 in state funds to put down new asphalt on a little more than 4 miles of various rural secondary roads in the county.

The agreement for flex funds from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet totaling $197,890 will pave:

  • Lewis Croft Road: 1 mile. This will finish paving the entire road from previous work.
  • Brown School Road: 1.1 miles. This will finish paving on the road from previous work.
  • Polk Drive and Dry Branch Roads: Less than 0.75 miles combined. 
  • Providence Road: 1.2 miles from the intersection with Ky. 1917 to where the last section of new asphalt was laid.

Judge-Executive Perry Newcom expects the work to be done this fall, weather permitting.

