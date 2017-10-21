New pavement coming to 4 roads

CHURCH

Salem Baptist Church will have a Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot starting at 5 p.m., Tues., Oct. 31.





St. William Catholic Church in Marion will host a soup supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Nov. 3. Cost for soup, sandwich, drink and dessert is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-10.

Hurricane Camp will have its annual fall work day at 9 a.m., Oct. 28. Volunteers will be cleaning the grounds and winterizing buildings. Alternate rain date will be Nov. 4.

Sturgis General Baptist Church will host Revival Oct. 18-20 with services at 7 p.m., nightly. The evangelist will be Rev. Jeff Owens from Stonefort, Ill.

Tyner’s Chapel Church on State Route 855 North will host Revival Services at 7 p.m., Oct. 27 and 28 and at 11 a.m., on Oct. 29. The pastor is Charles Tabor and there will be special guest preaching at each service.

Marion Second Baptist Church on East Depot Street is hosting Revival Services Oct. 22-25. There will be special music during the services and Bro. Joe Baker of Sullivan Baptist Church will be the evangelist. The Sunday service is at 11 a.m., and nightly services each weekday are at 7 p.m. Chris Lowery is the pastor.

Revival Services will be held Oct. 22-25 at Piney Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church on State Route 506. Services begin at 7 p.m., nightly. Guest speaker is Billy Parrish and song leader will be Billy Joe Rushing. There will be special music nightly. The pastor is Junior Martin.

St. William Catholic Church will have its fall yard sale from noon until 4 p.m., on Oct. 18 and from 9 a.m., until 4 p.m., on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. The sale will be at the church on South Main Street in Marion.

CHURCH OUTREACH

- Fredonia Unity Baptist Church’s clothes closet is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.

- First Baptist Church of Fredonia food pantry is open from 1 to 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in Coleman Hall of the church.

- The clothes closet at Mexico Baptist Church is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each Monday.

- The clothes closet of First Baptist Church of Fredonia is open from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at the church’s Family Life Center.

- Cave Springs Baptist Church between Lola and Joy in Livingston County offers food 24 hours a day, 7 days week at its outdoor Blessing Box in front of the church.





COMMUNITY

Crittenden County Friends of the Library meets Thursday, October 19 at 6:00pm in the meeting room at the Crittenden County Public Library.

West Kentucky Christian Home Educators will hold a support meeting for homeschooling parents at the Oasis restaurant in Eddyville, Thursday, October 19th at 6:30 pm.

October activities for Crittenden County Health and Rehab include:

•Oct. 19 discussion of healthy eating habits presented by Sue Parrent, Extension office.

•Oct. 20 wear pink for breast cancer awareness.

•Oct. 30 annual fall festival, candy for Trick-or-Treaters after 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Candy Yates at (270) 965-2218.





EXTENSION

Do you or someone you know have Diabetes? Do you want to learn more about how to maintain and help control it? Please join us for our next Diabetes Support Group meeting on the Oct. 20, 10AM at the Extension Office. This month Sue Parrent will be our guest speaker.

Who wants to learn how to cook? Children ages 9-18 are invited to join in on this new and exciting club! Cooking Club! They will meet on the Oct. 23, 3:15pm at the Extension Annex. To sign up or for more information contact Leslea Barnes at 270-965-5236.

Meals on a Budget-What better way to learn how to make your dollars stretch then by learning how to budget for your family food. All those wishing to hang out with us for the night, need to call Extension office (270-965-5236) by Friday Oct. 20 to put their name on the list. Class will be on the 24th, 6PM at the Extension Annex.

Quilt Club will be enjoying another awesome meeting on Oct. 20, 9:30am at the Extension Office. No matter what level of quilter you are please join in on the fun! We will be working on putting together dates and times for our future workshops.

Does cooking for one or two leave too much in the pan? Do leftovers haunt your refrigerator? Join us for our next Extension Homemaker Leader Lesson and learn how to cook for a small number. We will meet at the Extension Office, 2pm on the Oct. 31.















