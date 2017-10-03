Peoples Bank breaks ground for new site

On Sept. 12, bank President and CEO Terry L. Bunnell and its board of directors hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in Glasgow for a new branch there.
“Growth in the Barren County market has been outstanding and our customer base continues to grow,” said Bunnell. “The groundbreaking of the new Glasgow facility is a reality of our plans for the bank and a response to customer needs. The bank’s customer base in our Marion-Crittenden County market and our successes with new banking relationships in our Glasgow-Barren County region are the catalyst for our expansion.”
The new location of The Peoples Bank at 1300 W. Main St. in Glasgow will be a two-story, 6,700-square-foot facility with a three lane drive-through and drive-up ATM. The projected completion date is July 2018.
The Peoples Bank was organized in 1946 in Marion. The bank was acquired by Bunnell and other investors in 2007. In 2008, the Glasgow location opened as a loan production office. The following year, the drive-through branch in Marion opened. In 2010, the Glasgow location was converted into a full-service community bank branch, offering all the products and services of a larger financial institution.
“The Peoples Bank has continued to grow to become an asset to our community as customers continue to search for the one-on-one customer service and flexibility of a locally owned community bank,” said Bunnell.