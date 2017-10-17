School considering bass fishing club at CCHS

A small group of students is hoping that bass fishing will become part of the after-school sports opportunities at Crittenden County High School.
There will be a meeting at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19 at the high school to learn more about the proposed program and to determine student interest.
Cheryl Burks, coordinator of the 21st Century Learning Center for CCHS, is organizing the informational meeting, which will include a presentation by Scott Ellison of Fishing League World Wide (FLW), which is headquartered in Benton.
Burks said several area school districts sponsor bass fishing teams and clubs. She said Calloway County is one of the leaders in western Kentucky when it comes to student fishing. Last spring, 64 high school teams participated in the Kentucky High School Athletics Association (KHSAA) State Bass Fishing Tournament at Kentucky Dam Marina.
KHSAA started a bass fishing championship program in 2013.
Burks said the school can join as a club and fish local tournaments or develop a team and be part of the KHSAA championship series, which includes regional and state tournaments.
“Ross Crider, a senior at Crittenden County, came to me and asked about the possibility of starting this,” Burks said. “We’re going to see what it looks like and determine student interest.”
Burks said that if a dozen or so students want to be part of a fishing program, chances are the school will develop one.
The program will require volunteers to serve as boat captains to take students fishing on nearby lakes and rivers.