Trick or Treat on Main is Tuesday

“There is a great safety aspect that goes along with this event,” said Susan Alexander, Main Street director. “The kids can trick or treat in the daylight hours and receive tasty treats from businesses that we all know and trust.”
Alexander, works with the downtown merchants and other offices to offer candy for the event. This year's event will fall on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in downtown Marion. Children can begin at Marion Welcome Center and all participating businesses will have a flyer posted in their window or door.
“This event has continued to grow over the years and everyone seems to look forward to bringing the children out to visit businesses in Marion,” Alexander said. “One of the key elements of the Marion Main Street organization is to promote downtown business, and this event brings out the parents along with the children.
“We feel it is a safe way to enjoy Halloween, gather up the candy and have fun. Our hope is that parents will also think of these businesses that are furnishing treats and return to shop or trade with them in the future.”