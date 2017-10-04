What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Crittenden County’s representation in the Kentucky Senate has not just been listening to drivers who have let their license lapse since the state stopped sending renewal reminders in the mail – he’s one of them. Last Wednesday, Sen. Dorsey Ridley, D-Henderson, filed legislation to reinstate sending reminders through the mail to alert drivers that their licenses, permits or personal identification cards are about to expire.

For the full story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • County Club Drive closing for repairs
  • Brock hands off Bookmobile keys
  • Board searching for new library director
  • Life in Christ takes Kentucky blessing to ravage Texas community
  • PACS transportation changes worry seniors
  • Gun club donates property
  • Ky. 723, Ky. 365 to get new asphalt
  • Comer’s staff hosts Marion office hours
  • Homecoming royalty crowned
  • Local women’s co-op ministry hosting retreat this weekend
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Museum visit offers something for everyone
  • McGee appointed to fill Riley’s unexpired term
  • Webster teacher arrested for child porn possession
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Woman breaks SEC radio barrier
  • Water is Life theme of conservation contest
  • SPORTS: Rockets make easy homecoming work of Fulton
  • SPORTS: Fall sports roundup
