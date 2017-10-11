Wednesday, October 11, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Two of three men who escaped Friday from the custody of a prisoner transport company delivering inmates to Crittenden County Detention Center are back behind bars, while a third remains at large. One man was apprehended in Marion just hours after the escape was discovered, while another was on the lam for two days before being caught elsewhere.

For the full story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Students lag in math, excel with humanities
  • State budget cuts could sting schools
  • Filing period nears for big election year in Crittenden
  • Belt bringing bowls back to Christmas in Marion
  • Siemens increases global railway share
  • Victory Gardens spared for next year
  • Chess season starts Saturday
  • $200K will pave 4 miles of rural roads
  • SPORTS: Rockets run out of time in epic showdown
  • SPORTS: Gilchrist misses state cut by five strokes, finishes with 86
  • SPORTS: Soccer girls fall in 5th to Lyon
  • SPORTS: MS football gets 3rd straight with victory over Caldwell County
  • SPORTS: CCHS considering bass fishing team
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Baker not forgotten by coach
  • OUTDOORS: Big Rivers WMA going strong this fall
  • OUTDOORS: Youth deer hunt this weekend in county
  • DEFEW'S VIEWS: Naming hurricanes tradition since 1950s
  • SEN. RIDLEY: Here’s how Ky. pays to pave our roads
  • Webster teacher now facing more charges
  • Trick or Treat on Main set for Oct. 31
Posted by at