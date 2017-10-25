Wednesday, October 25, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Acting Crittenden Health Systems (CHS) CEO Terry Nichols evoked the words of Mark Twain last week when offering community leaders a state of the hospital report. “The rumors of the closing of your hospital have been greatly exaggerated,” Nichols told a couple dozen influential community members at last Friday’s quarterly leadership breakfast. “You have my word, your hospital is not closing. Not even close.”

For this story and the following headlines, pick up this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Escapee warning system goes back to basics
  • Governor appoints District 3 magistrate
  • Troublesome city intersection altered
  • Hunt, Hart give up grind to new ownership
  • Halloween decor greets Tyner-Belt’s house guests
  • Band headed to state semifinals Saturday
  • Free Will Baptist Church razed
  • RIDLEY: Pension fix plan worries senator
  • BECHLER: 1st step to address pension crisis taken
  • USDA suspends CRP enrollment
  • Local Governments up technology for services
  • County looks to refinance jail debt
  • Ky. receives extension on Real ID until October 2018
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Adair County home to top prospect
  • SPORTS: Rockets complete plan, making coach district winner 1 last time
  • SPORTS: Junior Pro Rockets undefeated this fall; title tilt is Saturday
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Citizens enjoy Halloweens of yesteryear
