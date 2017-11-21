21-month-old child dies in US 60 crash

A 21-month-old child died in a single vehicle accident this afternoon at Rosebud Curve on U.S. 60 East, the site of multiple automobile fatalities over the past several years.
The crash happened about 3:10 p.m. Crittenden County Sheriff's Department investigated the accident. Its initial investigation found that a 1998 Toyota Tacoma, operated by Elizabeth McConnell, 20, of Fredonia was westbound when her small pickup lost traction due to the wet pavement. The vehicle spun out of control and exited the left side of the roadway, striking a tree on the passenger side.
Liliana McConnell, 1, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Crittenden County Coroner Brad Gilbert.
The mother was transported to Crittenden County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She is the daughter of former Crittenden County Fire Chief Scott Price.
Both occupants were properly restrained.
Emergency agencies assisting at the scene were Crittenden County EMS, Mattoon Volunteer Fire Department, Crittenden County Rescue Squad, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and several good Samaritans who stopped to render aid.